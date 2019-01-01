ñol

dMY Squared Technology Gr
(AMEX:DMYY)
Day Range10.050 - 10.05052 Wk Range0 - 10.100Open / Close10.050 / 10.050Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.510.000 / 186.000Mkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price7.520
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-

dMY Squared Technology Group Inc Stock (AMEX:DMYY), Quotes and News Summary

dMY Squared Technology Gr Stock (AMEX: DMYY)

dMY Squared Technology Group Inc is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
Q

How do I buy dMY Squared Technology Gr (DMYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of dMY Squared Technology Gr (AMEX: DMYY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are dMY Squared Technology Gr's (DMYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for dMY Squared Technology Gr.

Q

What is the target price for dMY Squared Technology Gr (DMYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for dMY Squared Technology Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for dMY Squared Technology Gr (DMYY)?

A

The stock price for dMY Squared Technology Gr (AMEX: DMYY) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q

Does dMY Squared Technology Gr (DMYY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for dMY Squared Technology Gr.

Q

When is dMY Squared Technology Gr (AMEX:DMYY) reporting earnings?

A

dMY Squared Technology Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is dMY Squared Technology Gr (DMYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for dMY Squared Technology Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does dMY Squared Technology Gr (DMYY) operate in?

A

dMY Squared Technology Gr is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the AMEX.