Aker BP ASA operates oil and gas production, development, and exploration projects on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS). Its projects include Alvheim field, Ivar Aasen, Skarv, and Valhall. Revenue is derived from a short list of clients and primarily consists of liquids sales. The Alvheim field, which developed with an FPSO, contributes the most volume for the company. Fields in close proximity to Alvheim are tied to Alvheim's FPSO. From the tiebacks, oil is transported from the field with shuttle tankers, and associated gas is exported to Scotland through a gas evacuation system.

Analyst Ratings

Aker BP Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aker BP (DETNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aker BP (OTCPK: DETNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Aker BP's (DETNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aker BP.

Q

What is the target price for Aker BP (DETNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aker BP

Q

Current Stock Price for Aker BP (DETNF)?

A

The stock price for Aker BP (OTCPK: DETNF) is $30.2575 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:39:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aker BP (DETNF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 15, 2022.

Q

When is Aker BP (OTCPK:DETNF) reporting earnings?

A

Aker BP does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aker BP (DETNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aker BP.

Q

What sector and industry does Aker BP (DETNF) operate in?

A

Aker BP is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.