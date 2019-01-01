Aker BP ASA operates oil and gas production, development, and exploration projects on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS). Its projects include Alvheim field, Ivar Aasen, Skarv, and Valhall. Revenue is derived from a short list of clients and primarily consists of liquids sales. The Alvheim field, which developed with an FPSO, contributes the most volume for the company. Fields in close proximity to Alvheim are tied to Alvheim's FPSO. From the tiebacks, oil is transported from the field with shuttle tankers, and associated gas is exported to Scotland through a gas evacuation system.