There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Dime Community Bancshares Inc operates as a holding company. It gathers deposits from customers within its market area and via the internet, and invests them in multifamily residential, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial (C&I) loans, and one-to-four family residential real estate loans, as well as mortgage-backed securities, obligations of the U.S. government and government- sponsored enterprises (GSEs), and corporate debt and equity securities.

Dime Community Bancshares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dime Community Bancshares (DCOMP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ: DCOMP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Dime Community Bancshares's (DCOMP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Dime Community Bancshares (DCOMP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dime Community Bancshares

Q

Current Stock Price for Dime Community Bancshares (DCOMP)?

A

The stock price for Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ: DCOMP) is $23.84 last updated Today at 3:58:09 PM.

Q

Does Dime Community Bancshares (DCOMP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dime Community Bancshares.

Q

When is Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOMP) reporting earnings?

A

Dime Community Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dime Community Bancshares (DCOMP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dime Community Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Dime Community Bancshares (DCOMP) operate in?

A

Dime Community Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.