Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.28 - 0.32
Mkt Cap
232.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.09
Shares
785.8M
Outstanding
FibraHotel operates as a real estate investment trust in the Mexican hospitality industry. It manages a portfolio of business class hotels under the brands like Fiesta Inn, One Hotels, AC by Marriott, Sheraton, Fiesta Americana, Camino Real, and Real Inn. Its hotels are categorized in terms of their services into Limited Service, hotels without restaurants; Select Service, hotels with additional services, such as bars, room service, and conference room; Full Service, hotels with consumption centers and meeting rooms and Hotels with studio apartments, work areas and full kitchen. FibraHotel's business mainly depends on its room revenues. It also derives nominal income from foodservice and leases.

FibraHotel Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FibraHotel (DBMXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FibraHotel (OTC: DBMXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FibraHotel's (DBMXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FibraHotel.

Q

What is the target price for FibraHotel (DBMXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FibraHotel

Q

Current Stock Price for FibraHotel (DBMXF)?

A

The stock price for FibraHotel (OTC: DBMXF) is $0.2955 last updated Thu May 27 2021 18:29:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FibraHotel (DBMXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FibraHotel.

Q

When is FibraHotel (OTC:DBMXF) reporting earnings?

A

FibraHotel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FibraHotel (DBMXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FibraHotel.

Q

What sector and industry does FibraHotel (DBMXF) operate in?

A

FibraHotel is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.