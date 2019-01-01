FibraHotel operates as a real estate investment trust in the Mexican hospitality industry. It manages a portfolio of business class hotels under the brands like Fiesta Inn, One Hotels, AC by Marriott, Sheraton, Fiesta Americana, Camino Real, and Real Inn. Its hotels are categorized in terms of their services into Limited Service, hotels without restaurants; Select Service, hotels with additional services, such as bars, room service, and conference room; Full Service, hotels with consumption centers and meeting rooms and Hotels with studio apartments, work areas and full kitchen. FibraHotel's business mainly depends on its room revenues. It also derives nominal income from foodservice and leases.