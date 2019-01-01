QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Cyxtera Technologies Inc is engaged in data center colocation and interconnection services. The company operates a footprint of more than 60 data centers around the world, providing services to more than 2,300 leading enterprises and U.S. federal government agencies. Cyxtera brings proven operational excellence, global scale, flexibility and customer-focused innovation together to provide a comprehensive portfolio of data center and interconnection services.

Cyxtera Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ: CYXT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cyxtera Technologies's (CYXT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ: CYXT) was reported by UBS on January 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting CYXT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.78% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT)?

A

The stock price for Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ: CYXT) is $12.87 last updated Today at 5:37:12 PM.

Q

Does Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cyxtera Technologies.

Q

When is Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) reporting earnings?

A

Cyxtera Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cyxtera Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT) operate in?

A

Cyxtera Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.