Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc operates streaming video-on-demand networks. It owns a majority stake in Crackle Plus, a company formed with Sony Pictures Television, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Espanolflix, and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division, and APlus.com. The company's parent company publishes the book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.