|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ: CSSEP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Chicken Soup for the Soul’s space includes: Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE:CNK), LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO), Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH).
There is no analysis for Chicken Soup for the Soul
The stock price for Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ: CSSEP) is $25 last updated Today at 4:30:53 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Chicken Soup for the Soul.
Chicken Soup for the Soul does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Chicken Soup for the Soul.
Chicken Soup for the Soul is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.