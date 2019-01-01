QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc operates streaming video-on-demand networks. It owns a majority stake in Crackle Plus, a company formed with Sony Pictures Television, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Espanolflix, and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division, and APlus.com. The company's parent company publishes the book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chicken Soup for the Soul (CSSEP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ: CSSEP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Chicken Soup for the Soul's (CSSEP) competitors?

A

Other companies in Chicken Soup for the Soul’s space includes: Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE:CNK), LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO), Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH).

Q

What is the target price for Chicken Soup for the Soul (CSSEP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Chicken Soup for the Soul

Q

Current Stock Price for Chicken Soup for the Soul (CSSEP)?

A

The stock price for Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ: CSSEP) is $25 last updated Today at 4:30:53 PM.

Q

Does Chicken Soup for the Soul (CSSEP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chicken Soup for the Soul.

Q

When is Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ:CSSEP) reporting earnings?

A

Chicken Soup for the Soul does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Chicken Soup for the Soul (CSSEP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chicken Soup for the Soul.

Q

What sector and industry does Chicken Soup for the Soul (CSSEP) operate in?

A

Chicken Soup for the Soul is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.