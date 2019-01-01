QQQ
Range
9.91 - 9.93
Vol / Avg.
34K/735.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.65 - 11.2
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.93
P/E
-
EPS
0.1
Shares
103.5M
Outstanding
Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp is a blank check company.

Cohn Robbins Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cohn Robbins Hldgs (CRHC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cohn Robbins Hldgs (NYSE: CRHC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cohn Robbins Hldgs's (CRHC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cohn Robbins Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Cohn Robbins Hldgs (CRHC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cohn Robbins Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Cohn Robbins Hldgs (CRHC)?

A

The stock price for Cohn Robbins Hldgs (NYSE: CRHC) is $9.92 last updated Today at 4:22:13 PM.

Q

Does Cohn Robbins Hldgs (CRHC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cohn Robbins Hldgs.

Q

When is Cohn Robbins Hldgs (NYSE:CRHC) reporting earnings?

A

Cohn Robbins Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cohn Robbins Hldgs (CRHC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cohn Robbins Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Cohn Robbins Hldgs (CRHC) operate in?

A

Cohn Robbins Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.