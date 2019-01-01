QQQ
Range
9.74 - 9.74
Vol / Avg.
0.7K/155.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.5 - 10.7
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.75
P/E
-
EPS
0.18
Shares
107.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Compute Health Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

Compute Health Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Compute Health (CPUH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Compute Health (NYSE: CPUH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Compute Health's (CPUH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Compute Health.

Q

What is the target price for Compute Health (CPUH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Compute Health

Q

Current Stock Price for Compute Health (CPUH)?

A

The stock price for Compute Health (NYSE: CPUH) is $9.74 last updated Today at 2:30:15 PM.

Q

Does Compute Health (CPUH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Compute Health.

Q

When is Compute Health (NYSE:CPUH) reporting earnings?

A

Compute Health does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Compute Health (CPUH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Compute Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Compute Health (CPUH) operate in?

A

Compute Health is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.