Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/210.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.16 - 0.6
Mkt Cap
20.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
59M
Outstanding
Constantine Metal Resources Ltd is a base and precious metal exploration company focused on its flagship Palmer Cu-Zn Project located in Southeast Alaska USA. The Palmer project is a Joint Venture between Constantine and Dowa Metals & Mining Co., Ltd. and is located in a road accessible part of coastal southeast Alaska. Constantine is also advancing its 100% owned Big Nugget Gold project, located 8 km east of the Palmer Project.

Constantine Metal Res Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Constantine Metal Res (CNSNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Constantine Metal Res (OTCQX: CNSNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Constantine Metal Res's (CNSNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Constantine Metal Res.

Q

What is the target price for Constantine Metal Res (CNSNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Constantine Metal Res

Q

Current Stock Price for Constantine Metal Res (CNSNF)?

A

The stock price for Constantine Metal Res (OTCQX: CNSNF) is $0.3463 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:46:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Constantine Metal Res (CNSNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Constantine Metal Res.

Q

When is Constantine Metal Res (OTCQX:CNSNF) reporting earnings?

A

Constantine Metal Res does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Constantine Metal Res (CNSNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Constantine Metal Res.

Q

What sector and industry does Constantine Metal Res (CNSNF) operate in?

A

Constantine Metal Res is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.