Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
17.09 - 26.19
Mkt Cap
7.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-9.02
Shares
377.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 9:12AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 12:36PM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Airlines
As one of China's three largest state-owned carriers, China Eastern flies to more than 220 destinations and 40 countries. The airline operates a hub-and-spoke system, where it gathers and distributes passengers through key airports in Shanghai. The carrier generates about 13% of revenue from premium-class tickets. As a result of rising competition on the international front, China Eastern currently derives the majority of its profits from flying domestic routes.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China Eastern Airlines Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Eastern Airlines (CEA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Eastern Airlines's (CEA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for China Eastern Airlines (CEA) stock?

A

The latest price target for China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA) was reported by Daiwa Capital on December 20, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CEA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for China Eastern Airlines (CEA)?

A

The stock price for China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA) is $20.7779 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:10:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Eastern Airlines (CEA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 3, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 22, 2018.

Q

When is China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) reporting earnings?

A

China Eastern Airlines’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is China Eastern Airlines (CEA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Eastern Airlines.

Q

What sector and industry does China Eastern Airlines (CEA) operate in?

A

China Eastern Airlines is in the Industrials sector and Airlines industry. They are listed on the NYSE.