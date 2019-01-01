|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in China Eastern Airlines’s space includes: Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK), United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL), Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA), JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) and Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE:GOL).
The latest price target for China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA) was reported by Daiwa Capital on December 20, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CEA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA) is $20.7779 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:10:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 3, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 22, 2018.
China Eastern Airlines’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for China Eastern Airlines.
China Eastern Airlines is in the Industrials sector and Airlines industry. They are listed on the NYSE.