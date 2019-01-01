QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
5.46/8.63%
52 Wk
55.59 - 65.72
Mkt Cap
5.6B
Payout Ratio
12.2
Open
-
P/E
15
EPS
1.23
Shares
88.9M
Outstanding
Bawag Group AG provides banking and financial products and services. The company serves retail, small business and corporate customers offering comprehensive savings, payment, lending, leasing, investment, building society and insurance products and services through various online and offline channels. The operating business segments are BAWAG P.S.K. Retail, easygroup, Sudwestbank, DACH Corporates & Public Sector, International Business, and Treasury Services & Markets. As an Austrian bank, it generates approx 69% of its core revenues in Austria. International Business is focused on Western Europe and North America.

Analyst Ratings

Bawag Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bawag Group (BWAGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bawag Group (OTCPK: BWAGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bawag Group's (BWAGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bawag Group.

Q

What is the target price for Bawag Group (BWAGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bawag Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Bawag Group (BWAGF)?

A

The stock price for Bawag Group (OTCPK: BWAGF) is $63.258893 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 15:25:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bawag Group (BWAGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bawag Group.

Q

When is Bawag Group (OTCPK:BWAGF) reporting earnings?

A

Bawag Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bawag Group (BWAGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bawag Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Bawag Group (BWAGF) operate in?

A

Bawag Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.