Bawag Group AG provides banking and financial products and services. The company serves retail, small business and corporate customers offering comprehensive savings, payment, lending, leasing, investment, building society and insurance products and services through various online and offline channels. The operating business segments are BAWAG P.S.K. Retail, easygroup, Sudwestbank, DACH Corporates & Public Sector, International Business, and Treasury Services & Markets. As an Austrian bank, it generates approx 69% of its core revenues in Austria. International Business is focused on Western Europe and North America.