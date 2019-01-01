QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd is engaged in the healthcare sector. Its main activity is the commercialization and manufacturing of flu vaccine. Its product is designed to provide multi-season and multi-strain protection against some human influenza virus strains, including both seasonal and pandemic flu strains. The company recently concluded two Phase I/II trials in which the multimeric-001 universal flu vaccine was shown to be safe and immunogenic.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (BVXV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BVXV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BiondVax Pharmaceuticals's (BVXV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (BVXV) stock?

A

The latest price target for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BVXV) was reported by Aegis Capital on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting BVXV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 488.24% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (BVXV)?

A

The stock price for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BVXV) is $1.19 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (BVXV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) reporting earnings?

A

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (BVXV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (BVXV) operate in?

A

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.