Bravura Solutions Ltd is engaged in the development, licensing and maintenance of highly specialized administration and management software applications as well as the provision of professional consulting services. It has two operating segments: Wealth Management and Funds Administration. The company generates maximum revenue from the Wealth Management segment. Wealth Management segment platforms provide end-to-end processing to support all back-office functions relating to the daily management of superannuation, pensions, life insurance, investment, private wealth and portfolio administration. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Australia and also has a presence in the UK, New Zealand, and Other Countries.