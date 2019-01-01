QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.15 - 2.91
Mkt Cap
534M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
248.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Bravura Solutions Ltd is engaged in the development, licensing and maintenance of highly specialized administration and management software applications as well as the provision of professional consulting services. It has two operating segments: Wealth Management and Funds Administration. The company generates maximum revenue from the Wealth Management segment. Wealth Management segment platforms provide end-to-end processing to support all back-office functions relating to the daily management of superannuation, pensions, life insurance, investment, private wealth and portfolio administration. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Australia and also has a presence in the UK, New Zealand, and Other Countries.

Bravura Solutions Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bravura Solutions (BVSFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bravura Solutions (OTCPK: BVSFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bravura Solutions's (BVSFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bravura Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for Bravura Solutions (BVSFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bravura Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for Bravura Solutions (BVSFF)?

A

The stock price for Bravura Solutions (OTCPK: BVSFF) is $2.15 last updated Thu Oct 07 2021 16:52:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bravura Solutions (BVSFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bravura Solutions.

Q

When is Bravura Solutions (OTCPK:BVSFF) reporting earnings?

A

Bravura Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bravura Solutions (BVSFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bravura Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Bravura Solutions (BVSFF) operate in?

A

Bravura Solutions is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.