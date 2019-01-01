QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.99 - 0.99
Mkt Cap
241.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.02
Shares
313.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Boustead Projects Ltd is a Singapore based industrial real estate solutions provider. The group provides solutions to clients in Singapore and internationally. It is engaged in the design-and-build and development of industrial facilities for multinational corporations and local enterprises. The company's operating segment includes Engineering and Construction and Real Estate. It generates maximum revenue from the Engineering and Construction segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Boustead Projects Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Boustead Projects (BSTJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Boustead Projects (OTCGM: BSTJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Boustead Projects's (BSTJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Boustead Projects.

Q

What is the target price for Boustead Projects (BSTJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Boustead Projects

Q

Current Stock Price for Boustead Projects (BSTJF)?

A

The stock price for Boustead Projects (OTCGM: BSTJF) is $0.77 last updated Tue May 28 2019 16:09:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Boustead Projects (BSTJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Boustead Projects.

Q

When is Boustead Projects (OTCGM:BSTJF) reporting earnings?

A

Boustead Projects does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Boustead Projects (BSTJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Boustead Projects.

Q

What sector and industry does Boustead Projects (BSTJF) operate in?

A

Boustead Projects is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.