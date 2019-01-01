QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Software
BSQUARE Corp provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market and sells standalone intelligent systems. Its business segments are Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It focuses on a system that utilizes various Microsoft Windows Embedded operating systems as well as devices running other popular operating systems such as Android, Linux, and QNX. The company's customers include original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, corporate enterprises, silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. The group has a global business presence and generates prime revenue from the Partner solutions segment.

BSQUARE Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BSQUARE (BSQR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ: BSQR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BSQUARE's (BSQR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BSQUARE (BSQR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BSQUARE

Q

Current Stock Price for BSQUARE (BSQR)?

A

The stock price for BSQUARE (NASDAQ: BSQR) is $1.61 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BSQUARE (BSQR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BSQUARE.

Q

When is BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) reporting earnings?

A

BSQUARE’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is BSQUARE (BSQR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BSQUARE.

Q

What sector and industry does BSQUARE (BSQR) operate in?

A

BSQUARE is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.