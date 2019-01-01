BSQUARE Corp provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market and sells standalone intelligent systems. Its business segments are Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It focuses on a system that utilizes various Microsoft Windows Embedded operating systems as well as devices running other popular operating systems such as Android, Linux, and QNX. The company's customers include original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, corporate enterprises, silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. The group has a global business presence and generates prime revenue from the Partner solutions segment.