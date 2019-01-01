|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Brilliant Acquisition (NASDAQ: BRLI) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Brilliant Acquisition.
The latest price target for Brilliant Acquisition (NASDAQ: BRLI) was reported by B of A Securities on December 10, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for 33.00 expecting BRLI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 221.32% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Brilliant Acquisition (NASDAQ: BRLI) is $10.27 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Brilliant Acquisition.
Brilliant Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Brilliant Acquisition.
Brilliant Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.