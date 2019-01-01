QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/17.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.89 - 10.45
Mkt Cap
62.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
6.1M
Outstanding
Brilliant Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Brilliant Acquisition (BRLI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brilliant Acquisition (NASDAQ: BRLI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Brilliant Acquisition's (BRLI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Brilliant Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Brilliant Acquisition (BRLI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Brilliant Acquisition (NASDAQ: BRLI) was reported by B of A Securities on December 10, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for 33.00 expecting BRLI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 221.32% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Brilliant Acquisition (BRLI)?

A

The stock price for Brilliant Acquisition (NASDAQ: BRLI) is $10.27 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Brilliant Acquisition (BRLI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Brilliant Acquisition.

Q

When is Brilliant Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRLI) reporting earnings?

A

Brilliant Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Brilliant Acquisition (BRLI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brilliant Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Brilliant Acquisition (BRLI) operate in?

A

Brilliant Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.