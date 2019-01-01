QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.09 - 0.16
Mkt Cap
5.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
59.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Magna Terra Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Argentina and Canada. Its project includes Atlantic Canada; Santa Cruz and Quebec projects.

Magna Terra Minerals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Magna Terra Minerals (BRIOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Magna Terra Minerals (OTCPK: BRIOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Magna Terra Minerals's (BRIOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Magna Terra Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Magna Terra Minerals (BRIOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Magna Terra Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Magna Terra Minerals (BRIOF)?

A

The stock price for Magna Terra Minerals (OTCPK: BRIOF) is $0.0958 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 14:34:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Magna Terra Minerals (BRIOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Magna Terra Minerals.

Q

When is Magna Terra Minerals (OTCPK:BRIOF) reporting earnings?

A

Magna Terra Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Magna Terra Minerals (BRIOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Magna Terra Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Magna Terra Minerals (BRIOF) operate in?

A

Magna Terra Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.