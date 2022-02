Burcon NutraScience Corp is a technology company in the development of plant-based proteins. With over 290 issued patent applications, that have been developed, Burcon has grown a portfolio of composition, application, and process patents covering novel plant-based proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp, sunflower seed, and more. Its joint venture Merit Foods is building a protein production facility in Manitoba, Canada, where it will produce, under license, Burcon's novel pea and canola protein ingredients.