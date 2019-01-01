|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.080
|-0.250
|-0.3300
|REV
|197.900M
|205.190M
|7.290M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Bowlero (NYSE: BOWL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Bowlero’s space includes: Life Time Group Hldgs (NYSE:LTH), SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS), Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX), Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) and Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF).
There is no analysis for Bowlero
The stock price for Bowlero (NYSE: BOWL) is $9.985 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Bowlero.
Bowlero’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Bowlero.
Bowlero is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.