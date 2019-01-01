QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/327.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.96 - 12.63
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.25
Shares
165.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 4:27AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 9:26AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 5:08PM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 6:37AM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Bowlero Corp is a media company and also is an operator in bowling centres. It offers bowling, dining, nightlife experience.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.080-0.250 -0.3300
REV197.900M205.190M7.290M

Analyst Ratings

Bowlero Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bowlero (BOWL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bowlero (NYSE: BOWL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bowlero's (BOWL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bowlero (BOWL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bowlero

Q

Current Stock Price for Bowlero (BOWL)?

A

The stock price for Bowlero (NYSE: BOWL) is $9.985 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bowlero (BOWL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bowlero.

Q

When is Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) reporting earnings?

A

Bowlero’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Bowlero (BOWL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bowlero.

Q

What sector and industry does Bowlero (BOWL) operate in?

A

Bowlero is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.