Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/9.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.3
Mkt Cap
2.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
26.6M
Outstanding
Binovi Technologies Corp is a human performance technology company that has developed hardware, and software-centered platforms. Binovi combines hardware, software, specialized knowledge, and big data insights to deliver customized one-on-one training and treatment. Binovi is designed for vision optimization and the enhancement of cognitive skills related to human performance. The company is working together under a common banner to help neuro-optometry, vision rehabilitation, and vision performance professionals gain measurable results in less time, and with less effort.

Analyst Ratings

Binovi Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Binovi Technologies (BNVIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Binovi Technologies (OTCQB: BNVIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Binovi Technologies's (BNVIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Binovi Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Binovi Technologies (BNVIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Binovi Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Binovi Technologies (BNVIF)?

A

The stock price for Binovi Technologies (OTCQB: BNVIF) is $0.099 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:16:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Binovi Technologies (BNVIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Binovi Technologies.

Q

When is Binovi Technologies (OTCQB:BNVIF) reporting earnings?

A

Binovi Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Binovi Technologies (BNVIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Binovi Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Binovi Technologies (BNVIF) operate in?

A

Binovi Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.