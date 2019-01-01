Binovi Technologies Corp is a human performance technology company that has developed hardware, and software-centered platforms. Binovi combines hardware, software, specialized knowledge, and big data insights to deliver customized one-on-one training and treatment. Binovi is designed for vision optimization and the enhancement of cognitive skills related to human performance. The company is working together under a common banner to help neuro-optometry, vision rehabilitation, and vision performance professionals gain measurable results in less time, and with less effort.