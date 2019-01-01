QQQ
BELLUS Health Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company advancing novel therapeutics for conditions with a high unmet medical need, including BLU-5937, P2X3 antagonist that has the potential to be a best-in-class therapeutic for chronic cough. The company operates in one business segment namely, the development of drug candidates for health solutions.

BELLUS Health Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BELLUS Health (BLU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ: BLU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BELLUS Health's (BLU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BELLUS Health.

Q

What is the target price for BELLUS Health (BLU) stock?

A

The latest price target for BELLUS Health (NASDAQ: BLU) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on December 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting BLU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 213.48% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BELLUS Health (BLU)?

A

The stock price for BELLUS Health (NASDAQ: BLU) is $6.38 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BELLUS Health (BLU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BELLUS Health.

Q

When is BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) reporting earnings?

A

BELLUS Health’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is BELLUS Health (BLU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BELLUS Health.

Q

What sector and industry does BELLUS Health (BLU) operate in?

A

BELLUS Health is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.