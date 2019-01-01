|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Codebase Ventures (OTCQB: BKLLF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Codebase Ventures.
There is no analysis for Codebase Ventures
The stock price for Codebase Ventures (OTCQB: BKLLF) is $0.0559 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:36:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Codebase Ventures.
Codebase Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Codebase Ventures.
Codebase Ventures is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.