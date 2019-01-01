QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/64.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.56
Mkt Cap
7.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
126.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Codebase Ventures Inc seeks early-stage investments in emerging technology sectors, including the blockchain ecosystem and fintech. The company identifies such opportunities and applies its relationships and capital to advance its interests.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Codebase Ventures Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Codebase Ventures (BKLLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Codebase Ventures (OTCQB: BKLLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Codebase Ventures's (BKLLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Codebase Ventures.

Q

What is the target price for Codebase Ventures (BKLLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Codebase Ventures

Q

Current Stock Price for Codebase Ventures (BKLLF)?

A

The stock price for Codebase Ventures (OTCQB: BKLLF) is $0.0559 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:36:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Codebase Ventures (BKLLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Codebase Ventures.

Q

When is Codebase Ventures (OTCQB:BKLLF) reporting earnings?

A

Codebase Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Codebase Ventures (BKLLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Codebase Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does Codebase Ventures (BKLLF) operate in?

A

Codebase Ventures is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.