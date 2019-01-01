QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/101.2K
Div / Yield
0.48/3.50%
52 Wk
11.59 - 15
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
14.57
Open
-
P/E
4.9
EPS
0
Shares
97.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Boulder Growth & Income Fund is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The company's investment objective is to seek total return. Its fund utilizes a bottom-up, value-driven investment process to identify securities of good quality businesses trading below estimated intrinsic value.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Boulder Gwth & Income Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Boulder Gwth & Income (BIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Boulder Gwth & Income (NYSE: BIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Boulder Gwth & Income's (BIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Boulder Gwth & Income.

Q

What is the target price for Boulder Gwth & Income (BIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Boulder Gwth & Income

Q

Current Stock Price for Boulder Gwth & Income (BIF)?

A

The stock price for Boulder Gwth & Income (NYSE: BIF) is $13.75 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:58:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Boulder Gwth & Income (BIF) pay a dividend?

A

The next Boulder Gwth & Income (BIF) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-21.

Q

When is Boulder Gwth & Income (NYSE:BIF) reporting earnings?

A

Boulder Gwth & Income does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Boulder Gwth & Income (BIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Boulder Gwth & Income.

Q

What sector and industry does Boulder Gwth & Income (BIF) operate in?

A

Boulder Gwth & Income is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.