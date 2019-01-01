QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/35.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.2
Mkt Cap
2.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
77.6M
Outstanding
Brigadier Gold Ltd is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The business activity of the firm includes the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold and other minerals. The company conducts exploration activities in Canada and Mexico and accordingly has geographical segments to its operations.

Brigadier Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Brigadier Gold (BGADF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brigadier Gold (OTCPK: BGADF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Brigadier Gold's (BGADF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Brigadier Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Brigadier Gold (BGADF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Brigadier Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Brigadier Gold (BGADF)?

A

The stock price for Brigadier Gold (OTCPK: BGADF) is $0.029 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:37:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Brigadier Gold (BGADF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Brigadier Gold.

Q

When is Brigadier Gold (OTCPK:BGADF) reporting earnings?

A

Brigadier Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Brigadier Gold (BGADF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brigadier Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Brigadier Gold (BGADF) operate in?

A

Brigadier Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.