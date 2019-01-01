Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) was reported by B. Riley Securities on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $17.00 expecting BBBY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 107.82% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Bed Bath & Beyond maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Bed Bath & Beyond, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Bed Bath & Beyond was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $26.00 to $17.00. The current price Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) is trading at is $8.18, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
