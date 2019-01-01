QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.1K
Div / Yield
0.25/4.19%
52 Wk
4.44 - 6.99
Mkt Cap
4.4B
Payout Ratio
129.73
Open
-
P/E
32.23
EPS
0.07
Shares
725.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials. Industry: Metals & Mining
Alumina Ltd. is a forwarding office for Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals' distributions. Its profit is a 40% equity share of AWAC profit, less head office and interest expenses. Its cash flow consists of AWAC distributions. AWAC investments include substantial global bauxite reserves and alumina refining operations. Declining capital and operating costs and a lack of supply discipline from China are likely to result in competitive pressures, but Alumina's position in the lowest quartile of the industry cost curve is defensive.

Alumina Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alumina (AWCMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alumina (OTCQX: AWCMY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alumina's (AWCMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alumina.

Q

What is the target price for Alumina (AWCMY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Alumina (OTCQX: AWCMY) was reported by Citigroup on March 6, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AWCMY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Alumina (AWCMY)?

A

The stock price for Alumina (OTCQX: AWCMY) is $6.02 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:02:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alumina (AWCMY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 26, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 5, 2015.

Q

When is Alumina (OTCQX:AWCMY) reporting earnings?

A

Alumina does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alumina (AWCMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alumina.

Q

What sector and industry does Alumina (AWCMY) operate in?

A

Alumina is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.