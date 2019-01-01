QQQ
Augmedix Inc humanizes the clinician-patient experience by enabling clinicians to focus on what matters most, delivering high-quality patient care. It converts natural clinician-patient conversation into medical documentation and provides real-time administrative support, including referrals, orders, and reminders. The service, which supports over 35 specialties, delivers timely, accurate and comprehensive medical documentation to several of the healthcare systems in the U.S. and to hundreds of independent clinicians nationwide. Augmedix focuses on saving clinicians 2-3 hours per day, improve clinician productivity by as much as 20%, and increase clinicians' satisfaction with work-life balance over 40%.

Augmedix Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Augmedix (AUGX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Augmedix (NASDAQ: AUGX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Augmedix's (AUGX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Augmedix.

Q

What is the target price for Augmedix (AUGX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Augmedix (NASDAQ: AUGX) was reported by Maxim Group on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting AUGX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 142.91% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Augmedix (AUGX)?

A

The stock price for Augmedix (NASDAQ: AUGX) is $2.47 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Augmedix (AUGX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Augmedix.

Q

When is Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) reporting earnings?

A

Augmedix’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Augmedix (AUGX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Augmedix.

Q

What sector and industry does Augmedix (AUGX) operate in?

A

Augmedix is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.