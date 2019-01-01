Augmedix Inc humanizes the clinician-patient experience by enabling clinicians to focus on what matters most, delivering high-quality patient care. It converts natural clinician-patient conversation into medical documentation and provides real-time administrative support, including referrals, orders, and reminders. The service, which supports over 35 specialties, delivers timely, accurate and comprehensive medical documentation to several of the healthcare systems in the U.S. and to hundreds of independent clinicians nationwide. Augmedix focuses on saving clinicians 2-3 hours per day, improve clinician productivity by as much as 20%, and increase clinicians' satisfaction with work-life balance over 40%.