Advantex Marketing International Inc is a Canada based company operating in the marketing services industry. It develops and manages merchant based loyalty programs for its affinity partners Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) and The Toronto Dominion Bank (TD), Aimia and Caesars. The reportable segments include the Merchant cash advance (MCA) program, CIBC/TD program, Aeroplan program and Caesars program. It derives key revenue from the MCA program.