Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0
Mkt Cap
2.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
6.9B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Advantex Marketing International Inc is a Canada based company operating in the marketing services industry. It develops and manages merchant based loyalty programs for its affinity partners Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) and The Toronto Dominion Bank (TD), Aimia and Caesars. The reportable segments include the Merchant cash advance (MCA) program, CIBC/TD program, Aeroplan program and Caesars program. It derives key revenue from the MCA program.


Advantex Marketing Intl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Advantex Marketing Intl (ATXMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Advantex Marketing Intl (OTCPK: ATXMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Advantex Marketing Intl's (ATXMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Advantex Marketing Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Advantex Marketing Intl (ATXMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Advantex Marketing Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Advantex Marketing Intl (ATXMF)?

A

The stock price for Advantex Marketing Intl (OTCPK: ATXMF) is $0.0004 last updated Tue Jan 18 2022 15:43:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Advantex Marketing Intl (ATXMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Advantex Marketing Intl.

Q

When is Advantex Marketing Intl (OTCPK:ATXMF) reporting earnings?

A

Advantex Marketing Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Advantex Marketing Intl (ATXMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Advantex Marketing Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Advantex Marketing Intl (ATXMF) operate in?

A

Advantex Marketing Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.