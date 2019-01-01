QQQ
Asante Gold Corp is an exploration stage company. It plans to capitalize on the gold-rich and growing mining environment by continuing to build assets through exploration, development, and acquisitions. The company is involved in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Ghana, West Africa. The group portfolio consists of various projects namely Fahiakoba, Betanase, Keyhole and Kubi and it generally explores gold deposits.The company has also acquired the Bibiani gold mine from Resolute Mining.

Asante Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Asante Gold (ASGOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Asante Gold (OTCPK: ASGOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Asante Gold's (ASGOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Asante Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Asante Gold (ASGOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Asante Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Asante Gold (ASGOF)?

A

The stock price for Asante Gold (OTCPK: ASGOF) is $1.12 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 18:27:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Asante Gold (ASGOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Asante Gold.

Q

When is Asante Gold (OTCPK:ASGOF) reporting earnings?

A

Asante Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Asante Gold (ASGOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Asante Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Asante Gold (ASGOF) operate in?

A

Asante Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.