Asante Gold Corp is an exploration stage company. It plans to capitalize on the gold-rich and growing mining environment by continuing to build assets through exploration, development, and acquisitions. The company is involved in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Ghana, West Africa. The group portfolio consists of various projects namely Fahiakoba, Betanase, Keyhole and Kubi and it generally explores gold deposits.The company has also acquired the Bibiani gold mine from Resolute Mining.