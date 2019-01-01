QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
3.53 - 3.79
Vol / Avg.
4.3M/6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.91 - 24.98
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.58
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
636.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 3:26PM
Benzinga - Dec 28, 2021, 10:30AM
Benzinga - Dec 28, 2021, 6:14AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 10:10AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 8:13AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 6:40AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 5:49AM
Benzinga - Nov 29, 2021, 6:13AM
Benzinga - Nov 29, 2021, 6:00AM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 5:36AM
load more
Arrival is reinventing the automotive industry with its entirely new approach to the design and assembly of electric vehicles. The initial focus for the company is the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Arrival Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arrival (ARVL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Arrival's (ARVL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Arrival.

Q

What is the target price for Arrival (ARVL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) was reported by Berenberg on October 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting ARVL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 372.22% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Arrival (ARVL)?

A

The stock price for Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) is $3.6 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arrival (ARVL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Arrival.

Q

When is Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) reporting earnings?

A

Arrival’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Arrival (ARVL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arrival.

Q

What sector and industry does Arrival (ARVL) operate in?

A

Arrival is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.