Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
223M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
929M
Outstanding
AMVIG Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company through its subsidiaries is engaged in the manufacturing and printing of paper. It has two reportable segments namely Printing of cigarette packages and Manufacturing of transfer paper and laser film. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Printing of cigarette packages segment. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from China.

AMVIG Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AMVIG Holdings (AMVGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AMVIG Holdings (OTCEM: AMVGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AMVIG Holdings's (AMVGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AMVIG Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for AMVIG Holdings (AMVGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AMVIG Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for AMVIG Holdings (AMVGF)?

A

The stock price for AMVIG Holdings (OTCEM: AMVGF) is $0.24 last updated Wed Feb 03 2021 17:57:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AMVIG Holdings (AMVGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AMVIG Holdings.

Q

When is AMVIG Holdings (OTCEM:AMVGF) reporting earnings?

A

AMVIG Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AMVIG Holdings (AMVGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AMVIG Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does AMVIG Holdings (AMVGF) operate in?

A

AMVIG Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.