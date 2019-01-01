QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.38 - 0.4
Vol / Avg.
3.4K/35.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.2 - 0.84
Mkt Cap
6.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.38
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
15.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 8:08AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 9:06AM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Amergent Hospitality Group Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurant brands. It generates the majority of its revenue from Restaurant sales, followed by Gaming and Franchise income. The company operates only in the United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Amergent Hospitality Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Amergent Hospitality (AMHG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amergent Hospitality (OTCQB: AMHG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Amergent Hospitality's (AMHG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Amergent Hospitality.

Q

What is the target price for Amergent Hospitality (AMHG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Amergent Hospitality

Q

Current Stock Price for Amergent Hospitality (AMHG)?

A

The stock price for Amergent Hospitality (OTCQB: AMHG) is $0.4 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:50:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amergent Hospitality (AMHG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Amergent Hospitality.

Q

When is Amergent Hospitality (OTCQB:AMHG) reporting earnings?

A

Amergent Hospitality does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Amergent Hospitality (AMHG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amergent Hospitality.

Q

What sector and industry does Amergent Hospitality (AMHG) operate in?

A

Amergent Hospitality is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.