Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/15.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.32 - 0.62
Mkt Cap
71.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
120.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
AgJunction Inc engages in the provision of hardware and software solutions for agriculture. The firm is engaged in precision agriculture business and develops products to enhance the efficiency and productivity of agricultural activities through the use of technology. It designs, manufactures, and markets products and applications incorporating technologies that provide automation and navigation solutions through the integration of global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) positioning, and other technologies for precision machine guidance, steering, and flow control. It operates through the agriculture products segment. Its products offer positioning and machine control capabilities for the agriculture sector, including machine control and auto-steering systems.

AgJunction Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AgJunction (AJXGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AgJunction (OTC: AJXGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AgJunction's (AJXGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AgJunction.

Q

What is the target price for AgJunction (AJXGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AgJunction

Q

Current Stock Price for AgJunction (AJXGF)?

A

The stock price for AgJunction (OTC: AJXGF) is $0.5911 last updated Wed Dec 08 2021 17:54:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AgJunction (AJXGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AgJunction.

Q

When is AgJunction (OTC:AJXGF) reporting earnings?

A

AgJunction does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AgJunction (AJXGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AgJunction.

Q

What sector and industry does AgJunction (AJXGF) operate in?

A

AgJunction is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.