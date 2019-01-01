AgJunction Inc engages in the provision of hardware and software solutions for agriculture. The firm is engaged in precision agriculture business and develops products to enhance the efficiency and productivity of agricultural activities through the use of technology. It designs, manufactures, and markets products and applications incorporating technologies that provide automation and navigation solutions through the integration of global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) positioning, and other technologies for precision machine guidance, steering, and flow control. It operates through the agriculture products segment. Its products offer positioning and machine control capabilities for the agriculture sector, including machine control and auto-steering systems.