Arctic Glacier Income Fund is a Canadian based producer, marketer, and distributor of packaged ice to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company offers ice under the brand name of Arctic Glacier Premium Ice and operates close to 45 production plants and 51 distribution facilities across Canada and the northeastern, central and western United States servicing more than 75,000 retail accounts. It also licenses its trade names and proprietary technology to independently owned companies in Canada and the United States under franchise and license agreements.

Arctic Glacier Income Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arctic Glacier Income (AGUNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arctic Glacier Income (OTC: AGUNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Arctic Glacier Income's (AGUNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Arctic Glacier Income.

Q

What is the target price for Arctic Glacier Income (AGUNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Arctic Glacier Income

Q

Current Stock Price for Arctic Glacier Income (AGUNF)?

A

The stock price for Arctic Glacier Income (OTC: AGUNF) is $0.005 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arctic Glacier Income (AGUNF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on June 28, 2006.

Q

When is Arctic Glacier Income (OTC:AGUNF) reporting earnings?

A

Arctic Glacier Income does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Arctic Glacier Income (AGUNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arctic Glacier Income.

Q

What sector and industry does Arctic Glacier Income (AGUNF) operate in?

A

Arctic Glacier Income is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.