Arctic Glacier Income Fund is a Canadian based producer, marketer, and distributor of packaged ice to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company offers ice under the brand name of Arctic Glacier Premium Ice and operates close to 45 production plants and 51 distribution facilities across Canada and the northeastern, central and western United States servicing more than 75,000 retail accounts. It also licenses its trade names and proprietary technology to independently owned companies in Canada and the United States under franchise and license agreements.