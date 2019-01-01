QQQ
Sector: Materials. Industry: Chemicals
Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc is a holding company that provides emissions solutions to customers in the coal-fired power generation, industrial boiler, and cement industries. The company has two reportable segments namely Refined Coal which provides a reduction of mercury and nitrogen oxide emissions at select coal-fired power generators through the production and sale of Refined Coal; and APT segment.

Advanced Emissions Solns Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Advanced Emissions Solns (ADES) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Advanced Emissions Solns (NASDAQ: ADES) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Advanced Emissions Solns's (ADES) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Advanced Emissions Solns (ADES) stock?

A

The latest price target for Advanced Emissions Solns (NASDAQ: ADES) was reported by Rodman & Renshaw on February 6, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting ADES to rise to within 12 months (a possible 188.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Advanced Emissions Solns (ADES)?

A

The stock price for Advanced Emissions Solns (NASDAQ: ADES) is $6.25 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Advanced Emissions Solns (ADES) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 20, 2020.

Q

When is Advanced Emissions Solns (NASDAQ:ADES) reporting earnings?

A

Advanced Emissions Solns's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Advanced Emissions Solns (ADES) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Advanced Emissions Solns.

Q

What sector and industry does Advanced Emissions Solns (ADES) operate in?

A

Advanced Emissions Solns is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.