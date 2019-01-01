QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/11.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.55 - 3.65
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
12.16
EPS
0.34
Shares
770.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Alm. Brand is a Danish financial services firm that operates in the nonlife insurance, life insurance, and banking industries. The nonlife insurance segment exclusively services clients ranging from private customers to small and medium-size enterprises, among others. The life insurance segment offers life insurance, pension savings, and pension insurance. The banking segment offers products and services such as bond, equity, and currency trading, asset servicing, and leasing and private banking to private and commercial clients. The nonlife insurance business is the core business of the firm and contributes most of its sales. The majority of the firm's revenue is derived from Denmark.

Alm Brand Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alm Brand (ABDBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alm Brand (OTCPK: ABDBY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alm Brand's (ABDBY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alm Brand.

Q

What is the target price for Alm Brand (ABDBY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alm Brand

Q

Current Stock Price for Alm Brand (ABDBY)?

A

The stock price for Alm Brand (OTCPK: ABDBY) is $3.55 last updated Fri Nov 26 2021 15:46:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alm Brand (ABDBY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alm Brand.

Q

When is Alm Brand (OTCPK:ABDBY) reporting earnings?

A

Alm Brand does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alm Brand (ABDBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alm Brand.

Q

What sector and industry does Alm Brand (ABDBY) operate in?

A

Alm Brand is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.