Alm. Brand is a Danish financial services firm that operates in the nonlife insurance, life insurance, and banking industries. The nonlife insurance segment exclusively services clients ranging from private customers to small and medium-size enterprises, among others. The life insurance segment offers life insurance, pension savings, and pension insurance. The banking segment offers products and services such as bond, equity, and currency trading, asset servicing, and leasing and private banking to private and commercial clients. The nonlife insurance business is the core business of the firm and contributes most of its sales. The majority of the firm's revenue is derived from Denmark.