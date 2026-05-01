TPG Sees 'Notable' Performance Given 'Complex Macro Backdrop': CEO Winkelried

"The convergence of AI disruption, private credit stress, and geopolitical conflict has created significant market uncertainty… We’ve delivered some of our best-performing vintages during periods of dislocation," he said on the Q1 earnings call with analysts.

The CEO added that the firm views the current environment as "an opportunity," and has "never felt more confident in the positioning of our franchise and our ability to successfully execute on our growth drivers."

TPG's fee-related earnings exceeded $1 billion in the last 12 months for the first time, reflecting a 31% annualized growth rate since its initial public offering (IPO).

In credit, the firm raised $4.4 billion, adding commitments from several new partnerships. Winkelried noted that "While the asset class has been under heightened scrutiny more recently, our credit portfolios are healthy, and we have strong conviction in the long-term growth outlook for our business."

TCAP, the firm's nontraded BDC, reported gross inflows of $193 million and redemption requests of $31 million, representing just 1.3% of total shares outstanding, well below the industry average. TCAP ended the quarter with $4.7 billion of assets under management, up 33% year-over-year.

"Looking ahead, we’re focused on continuing to expand our credit capabilities across the return spectrum to reserve our broader base of clients," the CEO added.

The firm has approximately $19 billion in credit dry powder "to execute on a broad range of opportunities."

In private equity, the firm raised $4.9 billion in the quarter, including $925 million towards a rolling first close for RISE for our Impact Fund.

On the topic of software and AI, Winkelried reassured investors that they should not have any concerns regarding the firm's software exposure.

"As we assess the impact of AI, we continue to see meaningful value in certain enterprise software models, and the strong performance across our software portfolio reinforces this view," said Winkelried.

The CEO noted that TPG's software portfolio is "relatively young" with an average hold period of three years. The firm is investing "significant capital" and "specialized resources to ensure companies take full advantage of the opportunities that AI unlocks."

Aggregate bookings in the firm's TPG Capital and TPG Growth software portfolio grew by more than 20% year-over-year, the firm cited.

TPG is a global alternative asset manager with $306 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, up 22% year over year. The firm invests across sectors such as healthcare, software and enterprise technology, consumer, business services, internet, media, and communications.

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