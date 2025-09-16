Preview: QuantaSing Group's Earnings

QuantaSing Group QSG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-09-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that QuantaSing Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14.

The announcement from QuantaSing Group is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.09, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at QuantaSing Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.20 0.27 0.04 EPS Actual 0.09 0.33 0.24 0.48 Price Change % 19.0% 10.0% -13.0% -2.0%

Performance of QuantaSing Group Shares

Shares of QuantaSing Group were trading at $9.6 as of September 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 429.78%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

