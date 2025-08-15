Bitdeer Technologies Earnings Preview

Bitdeer Technologies BTDR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Bitdeer Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.13.

The market awaits Bitdeer Technologies's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.10, leading to a 10.63% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Bitdeer Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.290 -0.13 -0.05 -0.01 EPS Actual -0.393 -0.22 -0.18 0.04 Price Change % 11.0% 11.0% -3.0% 4.0%

Market Performance of Bitdeer Technologies's Stock

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies were trading at $13.78 as of August 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 90.28%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Bitdeer Technologies

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Bitdeer Technologies.

Analysts have given Bitdeer Technologies a total of 4 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $19.5, indicating a potential 41.51% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Cleanspark, Pagaya Techs and Braze, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Cleanspark, with an average 1-year price target of $19.48, suggesting a potential 41.36% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Pagaya Techs, with an average 1-year price target of $37.1, suggesting a potential 169.23% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Braze, with an average 1-year price target of $45.17, suggesting a potential 227.79% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Cleanspark, Pagaya Techs and Braze, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Bitdeer Technologies Buy -41.32% $-3.23M 76.45% Cleanspark Buy 90.81% $92.12M 12.47% Pagaya Techs Buy 30.97% $126.25M 4.45% Braze Outperform 19.64% $111.20M -7.54%

Key Takeaway:

Bitdeer Technologies ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the top for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is in the middle compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Bitdeer Technologies

Bitdeer Technologies Group is principally engaged in provision of digital asset mining services. The Company does not conduct any substantive operations on its own but conducts its primary operations through its subsidiaries. Its majority business segments are: proprietary mining, cloud hash rate sharing and cloud hosting. The company operates five proprietary mining datacenters in the United States and Norway, Bhutan and Singapore.

Bitdeer Technologies: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Challenges: Bitdeer Technologies's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -41.32%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Bitdeer Technologies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 583.89% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bitdeer Technologies's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 76.45% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bitdeer Technologies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 25.94% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Bitdeer Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.38.

