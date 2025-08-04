Recursion Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview

Recursion Pharmaceuticals RXRX is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.35.

The market awaits Recursion Pharmaceuticals's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 12.62% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Recursion Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.52 -0.42 -0.35 -0.4 EPS Actual -0.50 -0.53 -0.34 -0.4 Price Change % -13.0% -2.0% -1.0% -5.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals were trading at $5.68 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.74%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals has received a total of 4 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $6.5, the consensus suggests a potential 14.44% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $75.33, suggesting a potential 1226.23% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $48.0, suggesting a potential 745.07% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, with an average 1-year price target of $61.14, suggesting a potential 976.41% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Recursion Pharmaceuticals Buy 9.84% $-7.01M -20.57% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Buy 61.20% $88.57M -6.40% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Buy 44.34% $85.78M 3.74% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Outperform 27.99% $110.63M -75.63%

Key Takeaway:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit margin. The company's Return on Equity is the lowest compared to its peers.

Get to Know Recursion Pharmaceuticals Better

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering, with the goal of radically improving the lives of patients and industrializing drug discovery.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Recursion Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.84%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Recursion Pharmaceuticals's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1366.49%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Recursion Pharmaceuticals's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -20.57%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -14.71%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.1.

