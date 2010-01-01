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Sweta Killa

Sweta Killa

Benzinga Staff Writer

About
I am a market enthusiast who loves tracking stocks, trends, and breaking news. I turn complex financial updates into simple, clear stories. My goal is to deliver timely and accurate insights that help readers stay informed and feel more confident abo...
IEA Warns Global Oil Inventories Are Falling At &#39;Record Pace&#39; Amid Strait Of Hormuz Crisis
IEA Warns Global Oil Inventories Are Falling At 'Record Pace' Amid Strait Of Hormuz Crisis
Global oil inventories are falling at a "record pace" as Strait of Hormuz disruptions remove more than 14 million barrels per day.
Taiwan Semiconductor Sees Global Chip Market Hitting $1.5 Trillion By 2030 Amid AI Boom
Taiwan Semiconductor Sees Global Chip Market Hitting $1.5 Trillion By 2030 Amid AI Boom
Taiwan Semiconductor raised its long-term market outlook to $1.5 trillion by 2030 as surging AI demand drives massive chip manufacturing.
Mark Kelly Says Americans Paid &#39;Price&#39; For Trump Admin&#39;s &#39;Chaotic&#39; Tariff Policy And Savings Should Go Back To Them As Nike Faces Class Action Suit
Mark Kelly Says Americans Paid 'Price' For Trump Admin's 'Chaotic' Tariff Policy And Savings Should Go Back To Them As Nike Faces Class Action Suit
Political pressure over tariff-related pricing intensified after Sen. Mark Kelly criticized corporations for retaining potential tariff windfalls while consumers continued paying higher prices.
Nvidia Overtakes Silver To Become World&#39;s Second-Largest Asset At $5.52 Trillion, Market Commentator Calls It &#39;Historic Technological Revolution&#39;
Nvidia Overtakes Silver To Become World's Second-Largest Asset At $5.52 Trillion, Market Commentator Calls It 'Historic Technological Revolution'
Nvidia surpassed silver in estimated value to become the world's second-largest asset as investor enthusiasm around AI continued to fuel a historic rally in semiconductor stocks.
Elizabeth Warren Calls Out &#39;Massive, Unprecedented Scandal,&#39; Alleges Trump Is Using Treasury As &#39;Personal Piggy Bank&#39; Via IRS Lawsuit Settlement
Elizabeth Warren Calls Out 'Massive, Unprecedented Scandal,' Alleges Trump Is Using Treasury As 'Personal Piggy Bank' Via IRS Lawsuit Settlement
Elizabeth Warren accused Donald Trump of treating taxpayer money like a "personal piggy bank" amid reports the DOJ may settle his $10 billion IRS lawsuit.
Walmart Cuts Hundreds Of Corporate Jobs As AI-Driven Efficiency Push Accelerates: Report
Walmart Cuts Hundreds Of Corporate Jobs As AI-Driven Efficiency Push Accelerates: Report
Walmart will eliminate or relocate about 1,000 corporate workers as it consolidates parts of its global technology and product teams.
SoftBank&#39;s Huge OpenAI Bet Pays Off With $45 Billion Gain
SoftBank's Huge OpenAI Bet Pays Off With $45 Billion Gain
SoftBank's Vision Fund posted a $46 billion annual gain as surging OpenAI valuations offset losses across several major portfolio holdings.
Copper Prices Hit Record High As AI Data Center Boom Fuels Global Supply Crunch, Pushing CPER ETF Higher
Copper Prices Hit Record High As AI Data Center Boom Fuels Global Supply Crunch, Pushing CPER ETF Higher
Copper prices hit record highs above $6.60 a pound, lifting the CPER ETF as supply concerns and AI-driven demand tighten the global market.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says America Didn&#39;t Vote For $4.50 Per Gallon Gas: Inflation Is Rising Because Trump Went To War With Iran
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says America Didn't Vote For $4.50 Per Gallon Gas: Inflation Is Rising Because Trump Went To War With Iran
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized President Donald Trump over rising inflation and gasoline prices, saying Americans did not vote for this outcome.
Ross Gerber Says Trump Admin Policies Fueling Inflation, Bond Market Turmoil: &#39;Fortunately The Election Is Around The Corner&#39;
Ross Gerber Says Trump Admin Policies Fueling Inflation, Bond Market Turmoil: 'Fortunately The Election Is Around The Corner'
Ross Gerber warned that inflationary government policies are fueling turmoil in the U.S. bond market as long-term Treasury yields climb and mortgage rate fears intensify.
Bristol Myers Squibb Strikes $15.2 Billion Drug Development Deal With Hengrui Pharma
Bristol Myers Squibb Strikes $15.2 Billion Drug Development Deal With Hengrui Pharma
Bristol Myers Squibb unveiled a multibillion-dollar partnership with Hengrui Pharma spanning 13 drug programs.
Howard Lutnick Says US Is &#39;Bringing Back&#39; Semiconductor Manufacturing: Here Are ETFs That Could Benefit
Howard Lutnick Says US Is 'Bringing Back' Semiconductor Manufacturing: Here Are ETFs That Could Benefit
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick highlighted a renewed push for U.S. semiconductor manufacturing amid AI-driven demand.
Elizabeth Warren Blames Trump&#39;s Inaction, Says President Costing American Families $368 Million In Credit Card Interest — Every Single Day
Elizabeth Warren Blames Trump's Inaction, Says President Costing American Families $368 Million In Credit Card Interest — Every Single Day
Sen. Elizabeth Warren criticized the Trump administration over rising credit card interest costs, arguing that increased consumer spending reflects financial strain rather than economic strength as Americans face higher gasoline prices and borrowing costs.
Ross Gerber Sees Micron Stock At $1,140, Says The &#39;Math Is Simple&#39;
Ross Gerber Sees Micron Stock At $1,140, Says The 'Math Is Simple'
Ross Gerber argued that strong AI-driven earnings growth could push Micron shares significantly higher, outlining a bullish valuation case based on projected EPS expansion through 2027.
Peter Schiff Says Investors Should &#39;Worry&#39; As New Trend Emerging With Oil, Treasury Yields And Gold Rising Simultaneously
Peter Schiff Says Investors Should 'Worry' As New Trend Emerging With Oil, Treasury Yields And Gold Rising Simultaneously
Peter Schiff warned that simultaneous gains in oil prices, Treasury yields and precious metals could signal a broader market shift driven by inflation fears and weakening confidence in traditional financial assets.
Alphabet Could Overtake Nvidia As World&#39;s Largest Company As AI, Cloud And Gemini Fuel Growth
Alphabet Could Overtake Nvidia As World's Largest Company As AI, Cloud And Gemini Fuel Growth
Alphabet's AI-driven growth across search, cloud, Gemini and Anthropic investments is narrowing its valuation gap with Nvidia.
Chinese Crude Imports Drop 20% In April, Potentially Easing Pressure On Surging Oil Prices
Chinese Crude Imports Drop 20% In April, Potentially Easing Pressure On Surging Oil Prices
China's crude oil imports fell to a two-year low in April, signaling weakening demand that could ease pressure on global oil prices.
Peter Brandt Spotlights This ETF With Exposure To Taiwan Semiconductor, Alibaba And SK Hynix, Says It Is &#39;Headed Much Higher&#39;
Peter Brandt Spotlights This ETF With Exposure To Taiwan Semiconductor, Alibaba And SK Hynix, Says It Is 'Headed Much Higher'
Peter Brandt backed Aksel Kibar's bullish call on the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as EEM continued to outperform rival emerging-market funds.
Elizabeth Warren Says Mother&#39;s Day Shopping Under Trump Became &#39;More Expensive&#39; — Senator Says Prices Of Cupcakes, Flowers And Candy Have Spiked
Elizabeth Warren Says Mother's Day Shopping Under Trump Became 'More Expensive' — Senator Says Prices Of Cupcakes, Flowers And Candy Have Spiked
Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Americans are paying more this Mother's Day under President Donald Trump, citing sharp price increases in coffee, candy, jewelry and flowers as inflation expectations continue climbing.
Warren Buffett Took Over Berkshire 61 Years Ago Today And This Investor Put A $485 Million Number On His Legacy: Can Greg Abel Spin A Similar Success?
Warren Buffett Took Over Berkshire 61 Years Ago Today And This Investor Put A $485 Million Number On His Legacy: Can Greg Abel Spin A Similar Success?
A $10,000 investment in Berkshire Hathaway made during Warren Buffett's early takeover years would be worth an estimated $485 million today, underscoring the conglomerate's legendary long-term returns. With Greg Abel now leading the company after Buffett's departure, investors are watching closely to see whether Berkshire can sustain its historic performance in a new era.
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