Warren Buffett Took Over Berkshire 61 Years Ago Today And This Investor Put A $485 Million Number On His Legacy: Can Greg Abel Spin A Similar Success?

A $10,000 investment in Berkshire Hathaway made during Warren Buffett's early takeover years would be worth an estimated $485 million today, underscoring the conglomerate's legendary long-term returns. With Greg Abel now leading the company after Buffett's departure, investors are watching closely to see whether Berkshire can sustain its historic performance in a new era.