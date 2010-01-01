Nikolay Kirpichnikov

Nikolay Kirpichnikov

About
Managing Partner at Smart Partnership Capital and co-founder of the Pre-Seed to Succeed investment program. I'm passionate about supporting early-stage founders, particularly those in the B2B SaaS space.
Why Some Startups Scale, While Others Stall...
We all know the fable of the hare and the turtle, where patience and persistence win the race. But in startups, that wisdom doesn't hold up.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved