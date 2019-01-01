QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Vitru Ltd is a digital education provider in Brazil. It provides post-secondary distance learning programs. The company provides a complete pedagogical ecosystem focused on hybrid digital education experience for undergraduates and continuing education. The programs are provided in multiple formats namely, videos, eBook, podcasts and html text, among others.

Vitru Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vitru (VTRU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vitru (NASDAQ: VTRU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vitru's (VTRU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vitru (VTRU) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vitru (NASDAQ: VTRU) was reported by Credit Suisse on October 22, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting VTRU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.81% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vitru (VTRU)?

A

The stock price for Vitru (NASDAQ: VTRU) is $14.45 last updated Today at 4:06:26 PM.

Q

Does Vitru (VTRU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vitru.

Q

When is Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) reporting earnings?

A

Vitru’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 25, 2022.

Q

Is Vitru (VTRU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vitru.

Q

What sector and industry does Vitru (VTRU) operate in?

A

Vitru is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.