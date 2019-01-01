|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-25
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Vitru (NASDAQ: VTRU) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Vitru’s space includes: Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA), Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ:HLG), Graham Hldgs (NYSE:GHC), Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and Stride (NYSE:LRN).
The latest price target for Vitru (NASDAQ: VTRU) was reported by Credit Suisse on October 22, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting VTRU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.81% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Vitru (NASDAQ: VTRU) is $14.45 last updated Today at 4:06:26 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Vitru.
Vitru’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Vitru.
Vitru is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.