Range
9.82 - 9.82
Vol / Avg.
0K/19.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.57 - 10.88
Mkt Cap
278.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.82
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
28.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

10X Capital Venture Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy 10X Capital Venture (VCXA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 10X Capital Venture (NASDAQ: VCXA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 10X Capital Venture's (VCXA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for 10X Capital Venture.

Q

What is the target price for 10X Capital Venture (VCXA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for 10X Capital Venture

Q

Current Stock Price for 10X Capital Venture (VCXA)?

A

The stock price for 10X Capital Venture (NASDAQ: VCXA) is $9.82 last updated Today at 2:30:01 PM.

Q

Does 10X Capital Venture (VCXA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 10X Capital Venture.

Q

When is 10X Capital Venture (NASDAQ:VCXA) reporting earnings?

A

10X Capital Venture does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is 10X Capital Venture (VCXA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 10X Capital Venture.

Q

What sector and industry does 10X Capital Venture (VCXA) operate in?

A

10X Capital Venture is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.