Range
9.82 - 9.82
Vol / Avg.
0K/24K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.72 - 9.94
Mkt Cap
282.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.82
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
28.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
UTA Acquisition Corp is a newly incorporated blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Analyst Ratings

UTA Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UTA Acquisition (UTAA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UTA Acquisition (NASDAQ: UTAA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are UTA Acquisition's (UTAA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for UTA Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for UTA Acquisition (UTAA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for UTA Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for UTA Acquisition (UTAA)?

A

The stock price for UTA Acquisition (NASDAQ: UTAA) is $9.82 last updated Today at 2:30:02 PM.

Q

Does UTA Acquisition (UTAA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for UTA Acquisition.

Q

When is UTA Acquisition (NASDAQ:UTAA) reporting earnings?

A

UTA Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is UTA Acquisition (UTAA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UTA Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does UTA Acquisition (UTAA) operate in?

A

UTA Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.