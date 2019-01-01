Thorne HealthTech Inc is developing the innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It is a science-driven wellness company that is utilizing testing and data to create improved product efficacy and deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. Thorne HealthTech's unique, vertically integrated brands, Thorne and Onegevity, provide insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improving and maintaining health over a lifetime.