|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Snap One Holdings (NASDAQ: SNPO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Snap One Holdings’s space includes: Sony Group (NYSE:SONY), VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX), Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI), GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) and Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS).
The latest price target for Snap One Holdings (NASDAQ: SNPO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting SNPO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.79% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Snap One Holdings (NASDAQ: SNPO) is $19.68 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Snap One Holdings.
Snap One Holdings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Snap One Holdings.
Snap One Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.