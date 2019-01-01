QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
17.17 - 19.89
Vol / Avg.
89.5K/132K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.14 - 24.5
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
17.8
P/E
-
EPS
-0.31
Shares
75.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 11:32AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 4:31PM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 7:16AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 6:29AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 5:28PM
Benzinga - Sep 30, 2021, 7:52AM
Benzinga - Aug 30, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 4:36PM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 4:15PM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 4:14PM
Benzinga - Aug 23, 2021, 8:45AM
Benzinga - Aug 23, 2021, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Aug 23, 2021, 7:55AM
Benzinga - Aug 23, 2021, 7:39AM
Benzinga - Aug 23, 2021, 7:15AM
Benzinga - Aug 23, 2021, 5:51AM
Benzinga - Aug 23, 2021, 5:44AM
Benzinga - Aug 23, 2021, 5:26AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 11:15AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 9:18AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 6:55AM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Snap One Holdings Corp has a portfolio of interconnected products both proprietary as well as a curated selection of third-party products and software solutions that help connect, control, entertain, and power homes and businesses. It generates net sales by selling to its integrators hardware products both with and without embedded software, which are then resold to end consumers, typically in the installation of an audio/video, IT, smart-home, or surveillance-related package.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Snap One Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Snap One Holdings (SNPO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Snap One Holdings (NASDAQ: SNPO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Snap One Holdings's (SNPO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Snap One Holdings (SNPO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Snap One Holdings (NASDAQ: SNPO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting SNPO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.79% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Snap One Holdings (SNPO)?

A

The stock price for Snap One Holdings (NASDAQ: SNPO) is $19.68 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Snap One Holdings (SNPO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Snap One Holdings.

Q

When is Snap One Holdings (NASDAQ:SNPO) reporting earnings?

A

Snap One Holdings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Snap One Holdings (SNPO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Snap One Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Snap One Holdings (SNPO) operate in?

A

Snap One Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.