Range
2.1 - 2.8
Vol / Avg.
994.5K/2.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.33 - 5.6
Mkt Cap
24.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.17
P/E
-
EPS
-0.12
Shares
8.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Nxt-ID Inc is a technology company engaged in the development of proprietary products and solutions that serve multiple end markets, including the security, healthcare, financial technology and the Internet of Things markets. The company is a security technology company and operates its business in one segment - hardware and software security systems and applications. Some of the services provided by the company include access control, biometric and behaviour-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies. It also develops and markets solutions for payment, IoT, and healthcare applications.

Nxt-ID Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nxt-ID (NXTD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nxt-ID (NASDAQ: NXTD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nxt-ID's (NXTD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Nxt-ID (NXTD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nxt-ID (NASDAQ: NXTD) was reported by Maxim Group on August 23, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NXTD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nxt-ID (NXTD)?

A

The stock price for Nxt-ID (NASDAQ: NXTD) is $2.75 last updated Today at 8:46:51 PM.

Q

Does Nxt-ID (NXTD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nxt-ID.

Q

When is Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) reporting earnings?

A

Nxt-ID’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is Nxt-ID (NXTD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nxt-ID.

Q

What sector and industry does Nxt-ID (NXTD) operate in?

A

Nxt-ID is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.