Nxt-ID Inc is a technology company engaged in the development of proprietary products and solutions that serve multiple end markets, including the security, healthcare, financial technology and the Internet of Things markets. The company is a security technology company and operates its business in one segment - hardware and software security systems and applications. Some of the services provided by the company include access control, biometric and behaviour-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies. It also develops and markets solutions for payment, IoT, and healthcare applications.