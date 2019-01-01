QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Nuance Communications Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. Its operating segment includes Healthcare; Enterprise; and Other. The company generates maximum revenue from the Healthcare segment. Its Healthcare segment is primarily engaged in providing clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions that improve the clinical documentation process, from capturing the complete patient record to improving clinical documentation and quality measures for reimbursement. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.080
REV355.000M321.435M-33.565M

Nuance Communications Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuance Communications (NUAN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) through any online brokerage.



Q

Who are Nuance Communications's (NUAN) competitors?

A

Other companies in Nuance Communications’s space includes: AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), SAP (NYSE:SAP), Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD).

Q

What is the target price for Nuance Communications (NUAN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 56.00 expecting NUAN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.43% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuance Communications (NUAN)?

A

The stock price for Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is $55.21 last updated Today at 8:16:31 PM.

Q

Does Nuance Communications (NUAN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nuance Communications.

Q

When is Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) reporting earnings?

A

Nuance Communications’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Nuance Communications (NUAN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuance Communications.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuance Communications (NUAN) operate in?

A

Nuance Communications is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.