QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.02 - 0.03
Vol / Avg.
10.5K/102.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.25
Mkt Cap
2.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.02
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
90.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Neuropathix Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from our proprietary synthetic cannabinoid derivatives platform potentially useful for a broad range of inflammatory and neuropathic pain-related diseases.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Neuropathix Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Neuropathix (NPTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Neuropathix (OTCQB: NPTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Neuropathix's (NPTX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Neuropathix.

Q

What is the target price for Neuropathix (NPTX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Neuropathix

Q

Current Stock Price for Neuropathix (NPTX)?

A

The stock price for Neuropathix (OTCQB: NPTX) is $0.0252 last updated Today at 3:48:18 PM.

Q

Does Neuropathix (NPTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Neuropathix.

Q

When is Neuropathix (OTCQB:NPTX) reporting earnings?

A

Neuropathix does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Neuropathix (NPTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Neuropathix.

Q

What sector and industry does Neuropathix (NPTX) operate in?

A

Neuropathix is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.